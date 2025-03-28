Zach LaVine News: Paces Sacramento in win

LaVine posted 29 points (13-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds over 37 minutes during Thursday's 128-107 win over the Trail Blazers.

LaVine led the Kings in scoring Thursday, marking his 42nd outing with at least 20 points through 65 regular-season appearances. The star swingman didn't offer much outside of his scoring Thursday, though he shot the ball at an efficient clip. LaVine delivered a bounce-back performance against Portland, as he averaged 14.3 points per game while shooting only 37.9 percent from the field in his previous four outings.