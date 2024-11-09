Zach LaVine News: Playing Saturday on capped minutes
LaVine (thigh) is available for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
LaVine has missed the Bulls' last three games due to a thigh injury, but he will make his return Saturday. His return will help bolster a Bulls' team that is in the midst of a four-game losing streak, though his playing time is expected to be limited to approximately 32 minutes, per Cowley. Through the first six games of the 2024-25 regular season, LaVine is averaging 22.7 points on 49.5 percent shooting, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists over 34.8 minutes per contest
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now