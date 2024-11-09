Zach LaVine News: Playing Saturday on capped minutes

LaVine (thigh) is available for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

LaVine has missed the Bulls' last three games due to a thigh injury, but he will make his return Saturday. His return will help bolster a Bulls' team that is in the midst of a four-game losing streak, though his playing time is expected to be limited to approximately 32 minutes, per Cowley. Through the first six games of the 2024-25 regular season, LaVine is averaging 22.7 points on 49.5 percent shooting, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists over 34.8 minutes per contest