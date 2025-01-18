Zach LaVine News: Posts diverse line in loss

LaVine chipped in 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 125-123 loss to the Hornets.

LaVine finished as the team's second-highest scorer behind Nikola Vucevic in the loss, but his 19 points were slightly below his season average of 23.6 points. While he isn't posting career numbers, LaVine's perfect attendance record is encouraging considering his injury riddled 2023-24 campaign, where he was limited to only 23 games. The veteran's scoring totals jump around a bit, but LaVine is converting 51.4 percent of his shots through 37 games.