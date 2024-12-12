Zach LaVine News: Probable for Friday

LaVine is probable for Friday's game against the Hornets due to low back spasms.

LaVine hasn't missed a game since he was forced to sit in three straight contests due to a thigh injury, and it's unclear if the spasms will force him to sit Friday. The veteran has been playing at a high level of late, and his potential absence would hurt the Bulls offensively. LaVine is averaging 22.8 points, 4.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor over his last 10 appearances.