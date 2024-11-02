Zach LaVine News: Scores 21 points against Brooklyn

LaVine finished with 21 points (7-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-112 loss to the Nets.

LaVine and Coby White finished second on the Bulls in scoring Friday behind Nikola Vucevic (28). LaVine is playing through a left shoulder sprain, but that didn't slow him down Friday as he scored 21-plus points for the fifth time in six regular-season outings. For the season, LaVine is averaging 22.7 points on 49.5 percent shooting, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists over 34.7 minutes per game.