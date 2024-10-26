Zach LaVine News: Scores 25 points Friday

LaVine closed Friday's 133-122 win over the Bucks with 25 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 33 minutes.

Coby White stole the show with his 35-point performance Friday, but LaVine posted a solid line in his own right, showing an efficient touch for the floor to open the 2024-25 campaign with at least 25 points in his first two contests. LaVine is one of the top candidates to be traded before the deadline, so expect him to try and re-establish his trade value in the first few months of the regular season. That should lead him to the 29-year-old playing a prominent role as a scoring weapon in Chicago, probably as the go-to option ahead of White and Nikola Vucevic.