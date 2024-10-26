Zach LaVine News: Sniffs double-double Saturday

LaVine posted 22 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 34 minutes in Saturday's 114-95 loss to the Thunder.

LaVine's scoring numbers have decreased slightly with each passing game after he opened the 2024-25 campaign with a 27-point effort against the Pelicans. However, fantasy managers shouldn't be worried, as LaVine has surpassed the 20-point mark while grabbing at least five rebounds in each of his three contests thus far. His role as one of the Bulls' main offensive weapons is not under any sort of threat, particularly as he needs to rebuild his value to become an attractive trade chip as the season unfolds.