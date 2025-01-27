Zach LaVine News: To miss next few games

LaVine (personal) will be out for "the next few games", Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

While it's unclear exactly how many games LaVine will miss while on paternity leave, the star swingman has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics and is likely to miss Chicago's upcoming three-game road trip, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports. Therefore, fantasy managers can look for LaVine to return to the Bulls' linuep for the Feb. 4 matchup with Miami. In his absence, Patrick Williams and Matas Buzelis are candidates to join the starting five.