Zavier Simpson headshot

Zavier Simpson News: Out for SL finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 20, 2025

Simpson is out for Sunday's Summer League finale against the Grzzlies due to a knee injury, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Simpson will miss the Summer League finale due to an undisclosed knee injury. As he remains without a contract, it is unclear where Simpson will play the upcoming season after spending the 2024-25 campaign overseas with Romanian club U-BT Cluj-Napoca.

Zavier Simpson
Los Angeles Clippers
