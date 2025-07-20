Zavier Simpson News: Out for SL finale
Simpson is out for Sunday's Summer League finale against the Grzzlies due to a knee injury, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Simpson will miss the Summer League finale due to an undisclosed knee injury. As he remains without a contract, it is unclear where Simpson will play the upcoming season after spending the 2024-25 campaign overseas with Romanian club U-BT Cluj-Napoca.
