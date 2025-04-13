Ziaire Williams Injury: Not playing Sunday

Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against New York, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Williams will end up missing the final two games of the regular season due to right patella tendinopathy, and he'll end his first year in Brooklyn averaging 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.5 minutes per game across 63 outings (45 starts). Maxwell Lewis and Jalen Wilson should see an increase in playing time due to Williams' absence.