Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ziaire Williams headshot

Ziaire Williams Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 9:02am

Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against New York, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Williams will end up missing the final two games of the regular season due to right patella tendinopathy, and he'll end his first year in Brooklyn averaging 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.5 minutes per game across 63 outings (45 starts). Maxwell Lewis and Jalen Wilson should see an increase in playing time due to Williams' absence.

Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now