Zion Williamson Injury: Considered week-to-week

Williamson (hamstring) will return to full practice next week and is going to be listed as week-to-week going forward, Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports reports.

Williamson hasn't played since Nov. 6 due to a left hamstring strain, but he's progressing towards a return in the near future. The Pelicans are 5-25, however, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the team worked him back into the rotation slowly. Based on this report, the earliest possible return date is Jan. 1 against Miami, but that could be too optimistic.