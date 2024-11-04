Zion Williamson Injury: Ruled out Monday

Williamson (hamstring/thigh) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Portland, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

Williamson will miss his second consecutive matchup of a back-to-back set due to right hamstring soreness, as well as right thigh soreness, according to Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. The superstar has averaged 21.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 blocks across 31.4 minutes per game in five regular-season outings. With both Williamson and Jordan Hawkins (back) joining a laundry list of players on the sideline, Javonte Green and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl are both likely candidates to handle an increased role.