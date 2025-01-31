Zion Williamson Injury: Ruled out with stomach illness

Williamson (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.

After filling up the stat sheet in Wednesday's one-point loss to the Mavericks, finishing with 29 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals, Williamson will miss Friday's game against the defending NBA champions due to a stomach illness. The Pelicans could turn to Javonte Green and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to help shoulder the load in the star forward's absence against Boston.