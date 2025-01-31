Fantasy Basketball
Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson Injury: Ruled out with stomach illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 31, 2025

Williamson (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.

After filling up the stat sheet in Wednesday's one-point loss to the Mavericks, finishing with 29 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals, Williamson will miss Friday's game against the defending NBA champions due to a stomach illness. The Pelicans could turn to Javonte Green and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to help shoulder the load in the star forward's absence against Boston.

