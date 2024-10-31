Zion Williamson News: Crashes offensive glass
Williamson chipped in 12 points (5-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-7 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 104-89 loss to the Warriors.
Williams' season-high six offensive rebounds helped him record his second double-double of the season Wednesday. However, the 24-year-old forward struggled with his efficiency and recorded as many turnovers (four) as assists. While Williamson has earned a reputation as one of the NBA's most efficient scorers, he is shooting just 36.5 percent from the field across his first four appearances this season.
