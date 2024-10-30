Zion Williamson News: records season-hgh 31 points

Williamson logged 31 points (12-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 124-106 loss to the Warriors.

Williamson enjoyed his best performance of the season in the loss. Adie from Brandon Ingram, Williamson was the only player to log double-digit points for the Pelicans. That's not a good recipe for success, as the duo will need better evenings from CJ McCollum and Herbert Jones to insure success. Trey Murphy's (hamstring) eventual return will help matters, bit Williamson is expected to carry a heavy load in the meantime.