Zion Williamson News: Under minutes restriction
Head coach Willie Green said before Friday's game against Portland that Williamson (illness) will play "a little under" his normal minutes, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Williamson missed the regular-season opener due to illness, and while he's been cleared to play Friday, he'll be limited. The 24-year-old averaged 31.5 minutes per game in the regular season during the 2023-24 campaign, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Williamson log 25-29 minutes Friday based on Green's pre-game statement. Despite the restrictions, Williamson is part of the starting lineup.