Zyon Pullin News: Let go by Memphis
The Grizzlies waived Pullin on Sunday.
After signing PJ Hall to a two-way contract Sunday, the Grizzlies waived Pullin to free up their final two-way spot. The 24-year-old guard had signed a two-year, two-way pact with the club in January but spent the majority of his time in the G League last season. Across 34 outings between the Memphis Hustle and Sioux Falls Skyforce, Pullin averaged 15.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.7 minutes per game.
Zyon Pullin
Free Agent
