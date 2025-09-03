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Louisiana Online Casinos Guide April 2026: Best LA Casino Sites Online

Author: PJ Wright
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Last Updated: Apr 14, 2026
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Fact Checked By: Tyler Olson

Legal gambling options in Louisiana include 24 physical casinos, legal sports betting, widespread video poker, and a rich gaming heritage dating back to 1991. 

Table of Contents
Louisiana Online Casino Key Facts
Tax implications for Louisiana gamblers
Are online casinos legal in Louisiana?
Recent legislative developments
Legal Sweepstake Casinos Available in Louisiana
Responsible gambling resources
Louisiana's physical casino landscape
The future of Louisiana gambling
Other legal gambling options
Where Else Are Sweepstake Casinos Popular?
What Is The Louisiana Gaming Control Board?
Table of Contents
Louisiana Online Casino Key Facts
Are online casinos legal in Louisiana?
Legal Sweepstake Casinos Available in Louisiana
Louisiana's physical casino landscape
Other legal gambling options
Expand +
Louisiana Online Casino Key Facts
Are online casinos legal in Louisiana?
Legal Sweepstake Casinos Available in Louisiana
Louisiana's physical casino landscape
Other legal gambling options
What Is The Louisiana Gaming Control Board?
Tax implications for Louisiana gamblers
Recent legislative developments
Responsible gambling resources
The future of Louisiana gambling
Where Else Are Sweepstake Casinos Popular?
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Louisiana Online Casino Key Facts

Legal Gambling Age:21 for casinos, lottery, sports betting; 18 for horse racing and bingo
Real Money Online Casinos:Illegal
Sweepstakes Casinos:Legal and available
Physical Casinos:24 operating facilities statewide
Sports Betting:Legal in 55 of 64 parishes
Regulatory Body:Louisiana Gaming Control Board
Facts Verified:April 2026
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Are online casinos legal in Louisiana?

Real-money online casinos are not legal in Louisiana as of 2026. However, Louisiana residents can legally access social and sweepstakes casinos that operate under different legal frameworks, offering casino-style games without direct real-money wagering.

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Legal Sweepstake Casinos Available in Louisiana

While awaiting potential real-money online casino legislation, Louisiana residents can legally play at sweepstakes casinos that offer casino-style entertainment through a dual-currency model:

RealPrize

  • 300+ premium slot games from industry leaders
  • Welcome bonus: 100,000 Gold Coins + 2 Sweeps Coins
  • No purchase necessary daily login rewards
  • Instant play on all devices

RealPrize casino focuses on quality over quantity, curating a selection of top-performing slots from providers like NetEnt and Microgaming with proven player appeal. The platform's streamlined interface and fast-loading games make it ideal for casual players, while their no-deposit daily bonus ensures everyone can play regardless of budget.

McLuck Casino

  • Over 900 games including slots and live dealer options
  • Welcome bonus: 7,500 Gold Coins + 5 Sweeps Coins
  • Loyalty program with daily rewards
  • Mobile app available

McLuck casino stands out for its extensive live dealer selection, offering real-time blackjack, roulette, and baccarat games streamed from professional studios. The platform processes redemptions within 48-72 hours and maintains top notch customer service.

Pulsz Casino

  • 1,000+ games with social features
  • Welcome bonus: 5,000 Gold Coins + 2.3 Sweeps Coins
  • Daily promotions and tournaments
  • 500K+ active community

Pulsz casino distinguishes itself through tournament formats that allow players to compete on leaderboards for substantial prize pools. The platform's mobile optimization ensures seamless gameplay across all devices, making it particularly popular among Louisiana players who prefer to use a mobile app.