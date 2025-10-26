Sama successfully averaged 7.0 yards per carry; however, teammate Carson Hansen had a career-day in his return from an injury. Hansen was Iowa State's best playmaker with 16 carries for 152 yards and two touchdowns. The Cyclone's defense has struggled dramatically over the last three games which means the team has had to throw the ball more which did not help Sama against the Cougars. Expect Hansen and Sama to get more carries as the season progresses if Iowa State tries to slow down the pace. Iowa State will host Arizona State next week.