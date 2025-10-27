Though his stats were not his worst totals of the season, Chiles and the Spartans may have reached rock bottom against the Wolverines on Saturday. The 6-foot-3 quarterback struggled throughout the game, completing just 50 percent of his passes for 130 yards while losing a fumble on the opening drive of the contest. Though he managed to find the end zone on a one-yard plunge in the second quarter, he finished with -7 rushing yards as a result of four Michigan sacks on the day. With things quickly taking a turn for the worse in East Lansing, Chiles will be hard to rely on moving forward, with his next opportunity coming against Minnesota on Saturday.