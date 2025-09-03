Chiles found the end zone on a seven-yard scoring strike to receiver Nick Marsh in the second quarter, giving the Spartans a 14-0 lead at the time. Though the 6-foot-3 quarterback threw for just 155 yards on the day, his efficiency was a marked improvement over his performances from last year, completing 74 percent of his passes on the day without an interception. While the offense sputtered in the second half, Chiles showed flashes of brilliance and had the Michigan State offense humming throughout the first half. His next opportunity will come against Boston College on Saturday.