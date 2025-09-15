With Chubba Purdy struggling to open the season, Bianco got his first start of the year Saturday. However, he'd struggle out of the gate, as Nevada was forced to punt on their first two possessions before turning to Purdy to open the second quarter. The two quarterbacks would split the workload later in the game, but it wouldn't get much better for Bianco, as he'd throw an interception on the first drive of the second half. It remains to be seen how Nevada will handle the quarterback position next week in a road matchup with Western Kentucky.