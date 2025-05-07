Ajani Sheppard News: Headed to Pullman

Sheppard has announced his commitment to Washington State, On3.com reports.

Sheppard will join the Cougars following a two-year stint with the Scarlet Knights. The 6-foot-2 sophomore appeared in five games during his time with Rutgers, throwing for 23 yards (2-for-2), adding on 34 yards on the ground. Sheppard will look to compete for a backup role with the Cougars this offseason.