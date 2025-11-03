Milivojevic performed admirably while stepping in for Michigan State starter Aidan Chiles, throwing for 311 yards and a touchdown while completing 71 percent of his passes on the day. The 6-foot-2 quarterback connected with receiver Rodney Bullard on a 71-yard catch and run in the third quarter, getting the Spartans on the board for the day and bringing them within three points at the time. Given Milivojevic's solid performance on Saturday, it remains to be seen whether he will continue to start for the Spartans or if Chiles will be given another opportunity to earn back his starting role. A home matchup against Penn State awaits following the team's upcoming bye.