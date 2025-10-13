Marsh had a massive day against the Trojans, recording season-high numbers in both receptions and yards on the day while finding the end zone for the first time in his young career with Michigan. The 6-foot receiver provided the true highlight of the day for Michigan, connecting with quarterback Bryce Underwood on a 69-yard scoring strike in the fourth quarter, bringing the Wolverines within 11 points at the time. Marsh has made the most of his expanded opportunities lately, totaling 12 receptions for 218 yards and a touchdown over the team's last two contests. A home matchup against Washington awaits on Saturday.