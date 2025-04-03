Andrew Rappleyea Injury: Not ready for on-field work

Rappleyea (lower body) is not ready to participate in spring practice, Tyler Donohue of 247Sports.com reports.

Rappleyea suffered a season-ending injury at the beginning of the 2024 season and is still not ready for on-field work. He started alongside future NFL draft pick Tyler Warren during the 2024 season opener, so the coaching staff clearly saw something in him while he was healthy. There is still no exact time table for his return, but if he can get healthy he should see a decent amount of playing time.