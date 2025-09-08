The Beavers lead running back made quite an improvement from the previous week where he only ran for 42 yards against California. The senior is still looking for his first touchdown this season. He finished 2024 with 1,082 rushing yards on 232 attempts and 15 touchdowns, all were career highs. Oregon State travels to Texas Tech on Saturday, Sept. 13. The Red Raiders defense is 13th in the country against the run, but they have faced weak competition. Last season, Texas Tech's defense was in the middle of the country against the run.