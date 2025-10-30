Manning was knocked out of the team's overtime win against Mississippi State last week due to a head injury and has been in concussion protocol ever since. The 6-foot-4 sophomore had a productive game against the Bulldogs prior to his injury, throwing for a season-high 346 yards and three touchdowns with an interception while adding a rushing score as well. Though his return to practice is certainly an encouraging sign, Manning will need to clear protocol before he is able to make his return to the field against Vanderbilt on Saturday.