Manning left Texas' overtime win against Mississippi State with a head injury and has been in the concussion protocol ever since. The quarterback had an excellent game against the Bulldogs, tossing for 346 yards and three scores through the air with a rushing touchdown to boot. More will be known about his status when the SEC injury report drops Wednesday night, but if Manning is forced to sit out Saturday against Vanderbilt, Matthew Caldwell -- who's been receiving first-team reps in his stead -- appears likely to get the start.