Johnson came through with three total touchdowns in a rainy loss in Dublin, Ireland. Although there were tough conditions for the throwing the ball, Johnson did have an impressive second half including long touchdown passes to both Jayce Brown and Jerand Bradley. The Wildcats lost their star running back Dylan Edwards to an injury right away in the game which caused them to lean on Johnson a bit more. If it turns out that Edwards' injury is more serious, it could mean that there will be more responsibility on Johnson's shoulders. The team will have easier competition in North Dakota next week.