Beau Baker Injury: Recovering from knee injury
Baker missed all spring practice as he works his way back from a torn ACL, Jamey Vinnick of 247Sports.com reports.
Baker joined the Cougars after spending last season at South Dakota State and will definitely need to get up to speed after missing spring camp. The 6-foot-6 tight end will aim to get back to the field as soon as possible in preparation for the upcoming season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now