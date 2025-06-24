Menu
Beau Baker headshot

Beau Baker Injury: Recovering from knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 24, 2025

Baker missed all spring practice as he works his way back from a torn ACL, Jamey Vinnick of 247Sports.com reports.

Baker joined the Cougars after spending last season at South Dakota State and will definitely need to get up to speed after missing spring camp. The 6-foot-6 tight end will aim to get back to the field as soon as possible in preparation for the upcoming season.

Beau Baker
Washington State
