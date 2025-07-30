Back in December, Morton underwent surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, which caused him to sit out Texas Tech's spring practice. Over the summer, he ramped up his progress, eventually reaching its climax as TTU's fall camp is underway. The redshirt senior established himself in 2024 with career highs in completed passes (295), completion percentage (63.3), passing yards (3,335) and all-purpose touchdowns (28, 27 passing and one rushing) for Texas Tech. Expectations are high for Morton come 2025.