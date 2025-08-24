Gulbranson beat out Elijah Brown for the starting job with Stanford, but his Cardinal debut was underwhelming. Stanford leaned on the run game during the walk-off loss, with Gulbranson handing the ball off 40 times. When he was asked to throw, the sixth-year senior struggled, completing just over 50 percent of his attempts. His interception came with six minutes left in the fourth quarter from just outside of the red zone. Hawai'i marched down the field for a game-tying field goal right after, then got the ball back after forcing a three-and-out before winning the contest on a field goal at the buzzer. Stanford's run-heavy approach limits Gulbranson's upside, but he didn't exactly show much to spark optimism anyway.