Menu
Fantasy Home
College Football
Ben Scolari headshot

Ben Scolari Injury: Out for 2025 season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

Scolari is out for San Diego State's 2025 season due to a knee injury, Chris Murray of NevadaSportsNet.com reports.

Scolari graduated from Bishop Manogue High School in Reno, where the Nevada team's home base is, which explains why Murray reported news on a San Diego State player. The wide receiver recently tore his ACL and underwent this surgery past week. Scolari can medically redshirt 2025 and still maintain four years of collegiate eligibility.

Ben Scolari
San Diego State
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now