Ben Scolari Injury: Out for 2025 season

Scolari is out for San Diego State's 2025 season due to a knee injury, Chris Murray of NevadaSportsNet.com reports.

Scolari graduated from Bishop Manogue High School in Reno, where the Nevada team's home base is, which explains why Murray reported news on a San Diego State player. The wide receiver recently tore his ACL and underwent this surgery past week. Scolari can medically redshirt 2025 and still maintain four years of collegiate eligibility.