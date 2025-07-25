Ben Scolari Injury: Out for 2025 season
Scolari is out for San Diego State's 2025 season due to a knee injury, Chris Murray of NevadaSportsNet.com reports.
Scolari graduated from Bishop Manogue High School in Reno, where the Nevada team's home base is, which explains why Murray reported news on a San Diego State player. The wide receiver recently tore his ACL and underwent this surgery past week. Scolari can medically redshirt 2025 and still maintain four years of collegiate eligibility.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now