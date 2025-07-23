Billy Edwards News: Leading QB1 talks

Edwards is in the front for Wisconsin's starting quarterback position ahead of the 2025 season according to head coach Luke Fickell, Zach Heilprin of 1670AM The Zone Madison reports.

Although the Maryland transfer hasn't officially been named Wisconsin's QB1, Fickell talked about quarterbacks Danny O'Neil and Hunter Simmons fighting in the battle behind Edwards ahead of the season. This puts Edwards on top of the depth chart with O'Neill and Simmons duking it out for the number two role as of now. Much can change in August, but it appears Edwards is being primed to start for the Badgers in Week 1.