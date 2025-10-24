Davenport turned in his finest day of the 2025 campaign, picking apart the Panthers defense. The 280 yards set a new game high, surpassing his previous best of 231 set back in Week 2, and the three scores tied a high. The quarterback threw both of his touchdown passes in the first quarter on 18 and 74-yard strikes and added his fourth rushing touchdown on the year, in the second quarter from three yards out. Davenport has now thrown for 1461 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions, while turning in 189 rushing yards for the season. The Jaguars sit at 2-6 through nine weeks, up next is a home matchup with Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday, Nov. 1.