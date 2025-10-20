Jackson set a new high in yards on Saturday with his 444, surpassing his previous best of 286 set back in Week 2. Jackson opened the games scoring with a one yard run in the first quarter then added passing touchdowns on two and 73-yard strikes in the second and fourth quarters. Through seven games played, Jackson has thrown for 1786 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions, while also adding eight scores on the ground. Jackson and the Bobcats will look to get back into the win column on Tuesday, Oct. 28, at home against James Madison.