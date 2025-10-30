Jackson experienced the highs and lows of a quarterback on Tuesday evening, scoring twice but throwing three picks in the defeat. Both of Jackson's scores came in the second quarter, first with a 14-yard touchdown pass to wideout Mavin Anderson, then used his legs from three yards out for his ninth rushing touchdown of 2025. Jackson has now thrown for 2016 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions through eight games in his freshman year. Up next for the 3-5 Bobcats is a road matchup with Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday, Nov.8.