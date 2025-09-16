Sorsby was quite literally perfect in Saturday's obliteration of Northwestern State as he completed 100 percent of his passes, tossed five touchdowns and scored another on the ground, all of which happened in just the first half. He finished the contest with a 99.8 QBR. It's difficult to take too much away from a performance like that against an FCS opponent, but he now has eight touchdown passes and four touchdown runs across three games against a wide variety of opponents. After a bye he takes on Kansas on the road in the first conference game of the season.