Brendan Sullivan News: Will be in four-way QB battle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Sullivan will be in a four-way battle for Tulane's starting quarterback position, Guerry Smith of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Back in April, Sullivan committed to Tulane with the intent of becoming the 2025 Green Wave's starting quarterback. However, he has not easily won the QB1 honor against his new Tulane teammates Donovan Leary (from Illinois) and Kadin Semonza (from Ball State). Perhaps even worse for Sullivan, Jake Retzlaff adds tough competition to Tulane's quarterback room, creating a four-way battle for the QB1 role.

