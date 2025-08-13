The 2025 Tigers' spring camp saw Lewis establish himself as their projected favorite at quarterback. It will remain said way as they prepare to begin their regular season against UT-Chattanooga. In 2024, Lewis established career highs for several categories -- completed passes (211), completion percentage (67.6), passing yards (2,290), passing touchdowns (16) and rushing touchdowns (eight). The 2025 Tigers are relying on Lewis to remain a top option under center in his first year post-Nevada transfer.