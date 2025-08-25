Lowry has been in a competition with Jones for the QB1 role since the spring, but it seems the coaching staff have still yet to reach a consensus as both quarterbacks will play in the team's season opener. Both quarterbacks getting action could mean a lot of things, but Friday should likely be another test so that the starter is more apparent. Both players competing for the role don't have much experience at the Division I level, but Lowry has been with the Broncos since last season where he helped out more as a supplementary rusher.