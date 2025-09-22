While Underwood struggled to get things going through the air in his first conference game, throwing for just 105 yards on less than 55 percent completion, he salvaged his day with his rushing ability. The 6-foot-4 freshman totaled 61 yards on the ground and found the end zone on a 37-yard scramble in the first quarter, giving the Wolverines a 10-0 lead at the time. Underwood has looked the part of a talented freshman in his first four games at the collegiate level, showing flashes of brilliance along with moments that require growth, but his ability to extend plays on the ground should keep him in the conversation as a viable option at the quarterback position. A valuable bye week awaits before the Wolverines host Wisconsin the following week.