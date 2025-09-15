Following a tough outing against Oklahoma in his first career road game, Underwood enjoyed a breakout performance against Central Michigan in the comfort of The Big House. The 6-foot-4 freshman certainly made plays through the air, connecting with receiver Semaj Morgan on a 32-yard scoring strike in the first quarter, but made his true mark on the game with his legs. Underwood flashed his dual threat ability for the first time as a Wolverine, crossing the century mark on the ground while finding the end zone on runs of 20 and 18 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively. Underwood will be hoping to build off this performance with a roadtrip to Lincoln awaiting on Saturday.