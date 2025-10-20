Underwood and the Wolverines had a nice bounce back following last week's loss to USC as the 6-foot-4 freshman threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns while completing 77.8 percent of his passes on the day. Underwood found the end zone on a pair of scoring strikes on the day, connecting with receiver Andrew Marsh and tight end Zack Marshall on touchdown passes of 22 and 10 yards in the first and fourth quarters, respectively. He will hope to put together another good outing in a rivalry matchup against Michigan State on Saturday.