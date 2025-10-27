Though it was a less-than-stellar performance overall, Underwood did enough to put his team in position to walk out of East Lansing with a rivalry win. The 6-foot-4 quarterback struggled through the air against the Spartans, throwing for a season-low 86 yards while completing just 47 percent of his passes, though he did manage to find the end zone on the ground, crossing the goal line on a 13-yard scamper in the first quarter. Though Underwood doesn't have robust stats on the season, he has done well avoiding mistakes, throwing just two interceptions on the season. His next chance to impress will come in a home matchup against Purdue on Saturday.