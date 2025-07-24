Bryce Underwood News: Not yet QB1

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore stated Underwood is not yet the starting quarterback ahead of the 2025 season, Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Although Underwood is the frontrunner for the QB1 role at Michigan, he won't be named the starter until he earns it at training camp. Moore also said the starting quarterback will be named when he "grabs the team," so Underwood will likely have to establish himself as a leader in August before any title is given. The freshman's current competition for the top role is with transfer quarterbacks Mikey Keene and Jake Garcia.