Underwood put together a solid outing in his first game at the collegiate level, throwing for over 250 yards on the day. The 6-foot-4 freshman found the end zone on a 15-yard scoring strike to tight end Marlin Klein just before halftime, giving the Wolverines a 14-point lead at the time. Underwood was announced as the starter in the days leading up to the season opener and appears to have locked down the starting gig for the foreseeable future. His first real test will come against Oklahoma on Saturday.