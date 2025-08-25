Donelson's biggest play came early in the game, when he broke off a 39-yard reception on Fresno State's opening drive. However, Kansas would jump out to a 24-7 lead in the first half, forcing the Bulldogs into a pass-heavy approach early, thus limiting Donelson's involvement. Furthermore, Arizona transfer Rayshon Luke also saw an elevated role in Saturday's contest, running the ball seven times. While the sophomore Donelson is still likely the top option in the backfield, he could find himself in a timeshare situation as Luke, Elijah Gilliam and Brandon Ramirez are all expected to see work as well.