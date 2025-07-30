For the first two days of Wisconsin's fall camp, Osen has talked about stands out among UW players, and Yacamelli stood out on Day 2. According to Lorin Cox of SI.com, UW's offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes has said that Yacamelli, Dilin Jones and Darrion Dupree are in line to be part of a three-back rotation at the top of the team's running back chart. If that is the case, there is at least an adequate chance that Yacamelli replicates his 2024 stats, which include 33 carries for 247 yards (8.3 averaged per carry) and two touchdowns.